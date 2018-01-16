Unique Video Competition Teaches Real Life Lessons

South Dakota Middle School students gain insight into careers, importance of manufacturing

What’s So Cool About Manufacturing?

It’s a good question. It is also the name of a unique video competition that aims to teach middle school students nationwide and here at home about the growing number of tech degrees available and what opportunities exist in the manufacturing sector.

7th grade students from across the state just wrapped up their third annual competition.

Students, like those at Memorial Middle School in Sioux Falls, were given a GoPro and a company to work with to learn more about the manufacturing industry and the jobs available.

You can see their video along with all of the others entered here. A homeschool class working with Raven Industries took home the Videographer of Excellence Award. That video, along with the other local winning teams are listed below.

Videographer of Excellence Award – “Studio D” (homeschool group) featuring Raven Industries

Educational Value Award – Beresford Middle School featuring Sioux Corporation

Marketing Award – Watertown Middle School featuring Benchmark Foam

Viewer’s Choice Award – Tea Middle School featuring DeGeest Steel Works

Outstanding Creativity – Parkston Middle School featuring Trail King