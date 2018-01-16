Workers Without Degree Hold Most Good Jobs In South Dakota

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) – A new report from Georgetown University says the majority of good jobs in South Dakota belong to employees who don’t have bachelor’s degrees.

The university’s Center on Education and Workforce found 55 percent of good jobs are held by people without a college degree. A good job is defined as those that pay at least $35,000 annually for workers younger than 45 and at least $45,000 for those 45 and older.

The Rapid City Journal reports nationally, 55 percent of good jobs are held by workers with at least a bachelor’s degree.