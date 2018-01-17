Augustana Athletic Director Larscheid Stepping Down

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) – Augustana University athletic director Slade Larscheid is stepping down to pursue other opportunities and spend more time with family.

The 34-year-old Larscheid has been on the job at the Sioux Falls school for about four years. His last day on the job will be Jan. 26. The university plans to appoint an interim AD and launch a national search for a successor.

University President Stephanie Herseth Sandlin credited Larscheid with overseeing fundraising, managing the dedication of new athletic facilities and overseeing athletic success.

During Larscheid’s tenure, the Vikings won the NCAA Division II men’s basketball championship in 2016.