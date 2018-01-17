Authorities Clear Man In Fatal Spencer Shooting

SPENCER, Iowa (AP) – No charges will be filed in the shooting death of a man who broke into a home in Spencer.

The Clay County Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday that 26-year-old Andres Ramos was justified on Sept. 1 when he shot 30-year-old Nicolas Bandomo, who had broken into a home. Authorities say Bandomo, of Albert City, was prohibited from making contact with residents of the home by protection orders.

Ramos, of Sibley, fired a single shot, hitting Bandomo, who then fled to a nearby home. Bandomo was taken to a hospital in Spencer, and then transferred to a Sioux Falls, South Dakota, hospital, where he died.

The attorney’s office says Ramos was justified under Iowa law in using deadly force.