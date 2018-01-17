South Dakota Authorities Save 13-Year-Old From Overdose With Narcan

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Attorney General Marty Jackley’s office says Spink County authorities used Narcan to save the life of a 13-year-old girl.

Jackley’s office says Sheriff’s deputies administered the life-saving drug on a girl in Redfield last weekend. Narcan is a medicine used to reverse the effects of an opioid overdose.

Spink County authorities say the girl overdosed on prescription drugs that were at her house. Sheriff’s deputies have been carrying Narcan for about a month.

Law enforcement agencies can request funding to help purchase the drug from the Attorney General’s “drug control” fund.

