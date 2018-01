Carson, Pros Love Playing the Lewis

Carson, Pros Love Playing the Lewis

SIOUX FALLS, SD… The 40th Annual Lewis pro-Am Racquetball Tournament starts Thursday and close to 40 of the world’s top pros will be competing for the top prize on the I-R-T Tier One event. California native Rocky Carson has been coming to Sioux Falls for 2 decades and while his goal is to win, which he’s done several times, he also enjoys the hospitality that is rolled out for all of the players from around the world.