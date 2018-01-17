Four Sioux Falls Teens Arrested On Attempted Robbery Charges

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Four Sioux Falls teenagers are now facing attempted robbery charges after they tried to breaking into a home Wednesday morning.

Sioux Falls police say a homeowner in the 2500 block of South Center Avenue heard some loud banging coming from his garage door. The homeowner called police when he realized there were people trying to kick in the door.

The suspects fled but arriving officers saw them leaving the area in a vehicle.

Police arrested 19-year-old Terry Monroe, 19-Benjamin Bisaillon, 19-year-old Kenzee Hanssen, and 18-year-old Franklin Michael on attempted robbery and attempted burglary charges. Basaillon is also facing drug charges after police found a small amount of marijuana.

Police also found gloves, masks, and a pellet gun made to look like a real firearm in the suspects’ vehicle.