Group Praises Legislature’s Sexual Harassment Training

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – A South Dakota organization that encourages women to enter politics says the group hopes sexual harassment training will help make the legislative session safer and more inclusive for women.

The Wednesday training is required for legislative employees. Leaders say all lawmakers are expected to attend.

LEAD South Dakota Co-Chair Susan Kroger says the training is a good first step. But she says real change will come from dismantling the “permissive culture in Pierre” and electing new people.

The training follows news reports about women who experienced sexism and harassment around the statehouse. The articles came after a former lawmaker and lobbyist shared stories of harassment and assault.

LEAD Board Member Nikki Gronli says the group was alarmed to hear about misconduct allegations. She says they expect a professional, productive atmosphere that’s welcoming to women.