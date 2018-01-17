Keller’s Grocery To Become Multifaceted Eatery

Joe Farrell
SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- Kellers grocery is no longer going to be an empty space. Daniel Myers, who is the owner of Sioux Falls Cafe and Catering, is opening a multifaceted eatery. Located on Phillips Avenue in the space that Kellers Grocery used to occupy.

Myers plans to make this eatery and upscale deli, along with that will also be a salad bar, and a coffee, wine, and beer bar.

The space is more than Myers expected, so he is adding a retail space that is going to sell healthy, to-go, meals. Along with healthy snack bars.

Upscale is the word being used, but keeping a family, inviting atmosphere is a priority.

“We’ve ran a catering business for the last three years and I cater to everyone and cater to their needs. And that’s how we want to run our business”, Myers said.

A name has not been decided buy Daniel and his wife say they have a few in mind.

They will be shooting for a private opening sometime in March, with a public grand opening sometime in April.

More details on their new eatery can be found on their existing Facebook page, as well as their existing website, www.siouxfallscafeandcatering.com

