Maintenance Generalist

Volunteers of America, Dakotas

PRIMARY PURPOSE/FUNCTION OF POSITION:

Responsible for daily implementation of maintenance and housekeeping functions in your assigned agency facilities to insure that the equipment, building, and grounds are maintained as required in a timely and efficient manner.

REPORTS TO: Managing Director

PRIMARY DUTIES:

1.Assist in the design, implementation, and evaluation of the facility’s preventative maintenance program for buildings and equipment.

2.Coordinate with the Managing Director in the ordering and maintaining of an inventory of supplies and materials. Ensure that a proper level of supplies and materials are available to support maintenance and housekeeping operations. 1.Consult with the Managing Director and program leadership on type and need of maintenance support.

3.Assist with the preparation, interpretation and implementation of maintenance and housekeeping policies and procedures. 1.Provide transportation and courier services in accordance with facility policy.

4.Perform maintenance procedures including the repair and upkeep of all assigned facilities, vehicles and grounds.

1.Coordinate with the Managing Director to ensure the interpretation and application of all laws and regulations pertaining to facility maintenance, ie. National Fire Protection Association Codes, State and Local Building and Fire Codes, etc.

2.Read and maintain all building diagrams, blueprints, sketches, schematics, equipment and shop manuals to effect repairs. 1.Set up, maintain and assure timely and accurate documentation of work to comply with regulatory agencies requirements.

2.Assist in the orientation for personnel and residents as to building systems.

3.Responsible for all facility activities including responding to “after hours” emergency requests. 1.Perform other duties as required or assigned.

HOURS: Full time (40 hours per week) position available. Position requires flexibility in scheduling with day and evening hours.

Volunteers of America, Dakotas is an Equal Opportunity Employer. Volunteers of America, Dakotas promotes to employ and advance in employment individuals with disabilities and protected veterans, and to treat qualified individuals without discrimination on the basis of their physical or mental disability.

VEVRAA Federal Contractor

Job Requirements

EXPERIENCE/EDUCATION:

Completion of a high school diploma and one-year general building maintenance experience required. Able to lift objects weighing up to 100 pounds and tolerate standing or walking most of the shift. Must possess and utilize own tools needed to perform basic repair and maintenance responsibilities. Must also hold a valid drivers license and current automobile insurance and dependable transportation.

Contact Information

Please contact Eric Gerberding (HR Generalist) at 605-334-1414.

Link to Job Posting on your Company Website:

https://recruiting.ultipro.com/VOL1010/JobBoard/7d65fc5b-fb41-f23a-0940-f859768d9592/OpportunityDetail?opportunityId=74d8790d-9084-4422-9f47-17ee91a671ea