Miranda Paige

Miranda Paige is excited to join the KDLT team as a news reporter.

She graduated honors from Metropolitan State University of Denver with a degree in Broadcast Journalism. While in college she reported and anchored for her school’s student-run newscast, The Met Report, where she won a student Emmy for anchoring and several SPJ awards for her reporting. She also interned at KKTV in Colorado Springs.

Miranda was born and raised in Denver, Colorado and is thrilled to explore a new state. Besides her passion for news and storytelling, she also enjoys doing gymnastics or anything fitness related and is an animal lover.

You can send her story ideas at m_paige@kdlt.com and follow her on Twitter @ReporterMiranda