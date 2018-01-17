Mooney’s Big Night Leads Coyotes Past ORU

VERMILLION, S.D. – With five players in double-digit scoring and shooting 55.1 percent from the field, the South Dakota men’s basketball team topped Oral Roberts 82-70 Wednesday night inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center.

Matt Mooney led all scorers with 19 points while Tyler Hagedorn added 14 points and five rebounds as the Coyotes improve to 16-5 overall and 4-1 in Summit League action. Oral Roberts falls to 7-14 on the year and 3-3 in league action.

Down 6-0 in the first three minutes of play, Hagedorn sank a pair of free throws to begin a 10-0 run and jump-start the Coyote offense. After Hagedorn’s second free throw, South Dakota used a press that had Mooney swipe the inbounds pass and score quickly. After Hagedorn and Tyler Peterson sank a pair of layups, Trey Burch-Manning scored on a layup of his own to give USD a 10-6 lead with 15:07 remaining in the first half.

The Golden Eagles hung around for the next six minutes, holding a lead for the last time on a 3-point basket from Jontray Harris with 9:11 left in the half and a 22-21 ORU advantage.

South Dakota answered with an old-fashioned 3-point play from Nick Fuller as he tallied three of his 11 points. That lead increased with a fast-break dunk from Peterson for two more of his 13 points. The Coyotes built a lead of 12 points entering halftime with a 43-31 advantage.

South Dakota continued its offensive presence in the second half and utilized a 12-2 run to push the biggest lead of the game at 21 points. Triston Simpson started the run with a 3-point basket and continued with a highlight-reel dunk from Burch-Manning. Simpson lobbed the ball to Burch-Manning in transition, who threw it down for a 67-51 lead with 7:23 on the clock. The run ended with a layup from Peterson to give USD the 74-53 lead with 6:33 remaining in the game and concluded with the 82-70 final score.

Joining Mooney, Hagedorn, Fuller and Peterson in double-digits was Simpson with 11 points. Burch-Manning had nine points as the South Dakota starters scored 66 of the Coyotes’ 82 points.

South Dakota tallied 19 assists on 27 made field goals led by Mooney with five and Peterson with four. Hagedorn added three blocks on the defensive end.

Sam Kearns led Oral Roberts with 18 points while Emmanuel Nzekwesi and Austin Ruder each tallied 12 points.

South Dakota travels to Omaha on Saturday for a 7 p.m. tip-off inside Baxter Arena.