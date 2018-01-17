Murder Suspect Manuel Frias to Remain Jailed in Dakota County, Nebraska

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, NEB. — After nearly two weeks on the run, the man wanted in connection to a double murder shooting in Sioux Falls has finally been captured.

Manuel Frias was taken into custody in South Sioux City, Nebraska Tuesday night following a three hour standoff.

Frias is facing a first degree murder charge in Minnehaha County for the January 5th shooting death of Samuel Crockett.

Authorities say they received several tips on where Frias could be.

“We had information that he may run to the east coast, we had information that me might go to Chicago, Waubay, we had a number of different possibilities,” said Sioux Falls Police Captain Blaine Larsen.

On Tuesday night, one of those leads revealed his hiding spot.

“We were notified by the us marshal service that Manual Jesus Frias was at a house in South Sioux,” said South Sioux City Police Chief Edward Mahon.

Authorities from six different agencies surrounded the South Sioux City home, and spent nearly three hours trying to negotiate with Frias to surrender.

“They did try many times to contact him on the phone, he wasn’t communicating,” said Chief Mahon.

During the standoff, authorities received information that a 10-year-old boy was also inside the home.

Officers then broke a window to toss a negotiation phone inside.

“As soon as the window was breached so we could get communication to try to talk him out, either the boy came out or he sent him out. We took the boy and got him away from the scene. Then we got a verbal dialogue going with the suspect and we did end up getting him to come outside. He was taken into custody without incident,” said Chief Mahon.

Authorities have not identified the 10-year-old boy.

Frias is being held in the Dakota County jail.

He chose not to waive his extradition hearing Wednesday morning and will remain in the Dakota County jail until his next court appearance on February 13th.

Authorities say Frias will not be facing any additional charges, however say that more charges are likely to be brought forward against people who helped Frias hide and escape.