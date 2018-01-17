Rep. Kristi Noem Visits Rapidly Growing Company In Tea

TEA, S.D.- Weisser Distributing company is one of the fastest growing companies in the U.S. They were able to make the Inc. 5000 list in 2017 for that exact reason.

Rep. Kristi Noem took a visit to the company today to congratulate them on this honor. She was able to take a tour of the company, speak with employees, and talk with management to learn more about the companies success.

Much of their success has come through the minds of South Dakota kids, and for Noem, that is so important.

“That’s exactly what we need to highlight in South Dakota, and we need to create more companies like this and help them be successful. In order to offer those types of jobs to our students”, Noem said on Wednesday, January 17th.

Noem also said that Weisser is a fantastic example of companies with a multitude of positions and creative jobs can be found right here in South Dakota.

She hopes that as Weisser continues their growth, that more and more kids will stay in South Dakota for their careers.

Weisser Distributing began in 1978, and has grown to just over 101 employees, with sales in 2017 topping $50 million. They plan for their rapid growth to continue in the year 2018.

Noem also helped answer a few of their questions when it came to the new tax reform.