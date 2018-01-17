Lincoln County Sheriff Dennis Johnson Retiring After 20 Years

LINCOLN COUNTY, S.D. – A longtime member of South Dakota law enforcement is calling it a career.

Lincoln County Sheriff Dennis Johnson confirmed that he is retiring after two decades with the department.

Johnson is entering his 20th year as sheriff, prior to that, he served 15 years with the Canton Police Department with 11 years as chief. He also served with the Harrisburg Police Department.

The 59-year-old says there isn’t any particular reason he’s stepping away, just that it felt like the right time. Steve Swenson, a 26-year member of the South Dakota Highway Patrol, is running to replace Johnson.