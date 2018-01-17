Simon Floss

Simon Floss is the newest member of the KDLT News Today team! He anchors with Carleen Wild and also serves as a reporter. He is utterly ecstatic to be a part of the team at KDLT.

Floss was born in Sioux City, Iowa. He is the youngest son of Bob and Lisa Floss. He has an older brother, Isaac, who’s married to Wendy Floss. His family moved to the Okoboji area when he was 5, where they have stayed ever since.

While in Okoboji, he enjoyed soaking up all the sun and fun on the lakes. He states that one of his favorite aspects about the area is the friendships he made growing up, as well as working for Julie Fillenwarth, Greg Drees, and the entire Fillenwarth Family, whom he considers great mentors and friends. Floss will still occasionally go back to the area to sing “a gig or two.”

Simon moved to Sioux Falls in 2011 to study Journalism, Communications, and Theatre at the University of Sioux Falls. During his time at USF, he was a part of the weekly college broadcast productions ‘college week’,’college daily’, and helped create his own sports show ‘Sportsline.’ He also was an active member on the school’s radio show.

When not working on his broadcast career, he enjoyed participating in music, theatre, and art. Being a 2 time host of USF’s homecoming cabaret production “Cougaret,” portraying ‘Snoopy’ in the school’s production of “You’re A Good Man Charlie Brown,” and being nominated to compete in the Irene Ryan American College Theatre Festival all stick out as bright spots during his time at USF. He still remains close with fellow peers, as well as former instructors.

Floss is ecstatic to serve everyone in the Sioux Empire, and put forth award winning journalism. He is quite the friendly individual, so if you see him out and about, he encourages you to reach out say hi.

He also wanted to mention that he loves cats.

Twitter: @KDLT_Floss Facebook: Simon Floss KDLT