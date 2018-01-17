Skyforce Edge Salt Lake City behind Drew

SIOUX FALLS, SD – After trailing by as many as 12 points, the Sioux Falls Skyforce (14-14) pulled ahead in the fourth quarter to earn a 112-108 victory over the Salt Lake City Stars (4-25) on Wednesday night at the Sanford Pentagon. The Skyforce have now won six of their last eight games, and boast a 5-1 record in 2018.

The Skyforce found themselves down 52-41 with under three minutes left of the first half, but closed the second quarter on an 11-0 run to knot the game heading into halftime. Larry Drew II (25 points, five assists, five rebounds and three steals) did most of his damage in the first half, scoring 15 of his 25 points in the first 24 minutes.

After a back-and-forth third quarter that saw the Stars take a three-point lead into the final frame, Tony Mitchell (16 points and seven rebounds) helped Sioux Falls close the door on Salt Lake City, scoring 13 of his 16 points in the fourth quarter alone.

Utah Jazz two-way player Georges Niang (21 points and seven rebounds) led the way offensively for Salt Lake City for much of the game, but was held to just two points in the final quarter. Meanwhile, fellow Iowa State alum Naz Mitrou-Long (22 points, nine rebounds and six assists) pitched in a team-high 22 points in the loss for the Stars.

Kadeem Jack tallied a double-double with 14 points and 11 rebounds off the bench for the Skyforce, while Rodney Pryor and Alonzo Gee recorded 15 points apiece in a game that saw five Sioux Falls players score at least 14 points. With tonight’s victory, the Skyforce are now 6-1 when Rodney Pryor is in the starting lineup, and 7-2 on the season when Tony Mitchell comes off the bench.

Utah Jazz assignee Tony Bradley scored 18 points to go with nine rebounds, Isaiah Cousins posted 19 points and seven assists, and Chane Behanan tallied 11 points off the bench to round out the majority of the scoring for Salt Lake City.

The Skyforce now look to take their hot play on the road, facing the Fort Wayne Mad Ants on Friday, January 19 in what will be the first of a four-game road trip. Sioux Falls will take on Canton, Texas, and Rio Grande Valley before returning home on January 29 to face the Iowa Wolves.

The Stars now head back west to take on the Agua Caliente Clippers on Friday, January 19 and will go on to face the Northern Arizona Suns in Prescott Valley on January 20 before returning home.