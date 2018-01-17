Two Teens Arrested Following Sioux City Bee Farm Vandalism

SIOUX CITY, I.A. – Two young boys are facing charges following an attack on a Sioux City bee farm.

Police say the 12 and 13-year-old boys are facing multiple charges including 3rd degree burglary and criminal mischief. Authorities say the boys destroyed beehives and equipment at “Wild Hill Honey” late last month, causing about $60,000 in damage.

They say about 500,000 bees were killed in the winter temperatures, but the bee farm is bouncing back thanks to a community response.

They say a gofundme page for their farm raised enough money in just one day to restart their hives this spring.