Volunteers Needed For Annual Statewide Homeless Count



SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Every year, volunteers across South Dakota brave the January cold to help learn more about the state’s homeless population.

Stacey Tieszen, from the Homeless Advisory Board in Minnehaha County tells us about this annual project.

Please contact the correct individuals in your area for more information on training and organization plans for communities.

Sioux Falls Contact: Stacey Tieszen, Minnehaha County Department of Human Services, (605) 978-5611 or stieszen@minnehahacounty.org

Rapid City Contacts: Barb Garcia, Rapid City Community Development, (605) 394-4181 or Barbara.garcia@rcgov.org and Andrea Denke, Community Health Center of the Black Hills, (605) 394-2230 or adenke@chcbh.org

Minnehaha, Grant, Deuel, Codington, Hamlin, Clark, Kingsbury, Brookings, Miner, Lake, Lincoln, Moody, McCook, Turner Contacts: Arleen Weerheim, Inter-Lakes Community Action Partnership, (605) 256-6518 or aweerheim@interlakescap.com and Tammie Denning 605-334-2808 or tdenning@interlakescap.com

Beadle, Brown, Campbell, Day, Edmunds, Faulk, Hand, Hughes, Hyde, Marshall, McPherson, Potter, Roberts, Spink, Stanley, Sully, Walworth Contact: Patrick Gallagher, GROW South Dakota, (605) 626-2565 or patrick@growsd.org

Bennet, Butte, Corson, Custer, Dewey, Fall River, Jackson, Haakon, Harding, Lawrence, Meade, Pennington, Perkins, Ziebach, Oglala Lakota Contact: Laurie Theilmann, Western South Dakota Community Action Partnership, (504) 348-1460 or Laurie@wsdca.org