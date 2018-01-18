2018 Winter Crazy Days Kicks Off Friday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The 2018 Winter Crazy Days, where downtown businesses slash rates, starts this Friday.

Brienne Maner, Vice President of Downtown Sioux Falls Inc., talks with KDLT’s Simon Floss about the event, and where you can get the best savings. The event runs from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. both Friday and Saturday.

Businesses such as 605 Running Company, Bead Co, Bread & Circus Sandwich Kitchen, Chelsea’s Boutique, Child’s Play Toys, Conversation Piece, Great Outdoor Store, JuLian’s Boutique La Femme, Nyburg’s Ace, Palmer Lea Boutique, Sticks and Steel, and TH Grey will offer discounts.

