Authorities Arrest Alleged International Drug Dealer In Huron

HURON, S.D. – An FBI effort to stop a major drug ring led federal agents to Huron Thursday morning, where they arrested a man indicted last month by a federal grand jury in Puerto Rico.

According to the US Marshals Service, Huron resident Jean Torres-Soto is a known gang member and alleged international drug dealer. He’s been indicted along with more than 100 other people for allegedly conspiring to sell large amounts of cocaine, heroin and marijuana throughout Puerto Rico and the US.

Torres-Soto was arrested without incident at a home in northeast Huron Thursday morning by US Marshals and the FBI with the help of Huron police and Jerauld County Sheriff’s deputies.

He was scheduled to appear in federal court in Sioux Falls Thursday afternoon, but did not go to court because he is sick with the flu. Torres-Soto’s court date has been rescheduled to Monday at 2 p.m.