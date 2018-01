Bizzy Lizzy Flourless Bakery Has Sweets To Enjoy For National Health Month

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Whether it’s for breakfast, lunch, or dinner, adding something sweet to the table can make any meal better. Our guests tonight say you don’t have to hurt your health goals along the way.

Sheila Rae and Liz from Bizzy Lizzy Flourless Bakery are back with us today.