Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Hot Cocoa

Don't forget the toasted marshmallows, says Sylvia Vant Foort of LaMeilleur Bakery

It’s tough to go wrong with just about any version of hot chocolate. But homemade, real chocolate-hot chocolate is Sylvia Vant Foort’s specialty. She joined us in studio from La Meilleur Bakery in Hull, Iowa with a step by step how-to for a Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Hot Cocoa with toasted marshmallows. Yum.