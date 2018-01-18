Extension Of Law Governing Lakes On Private Land Advances

Associated Press
PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – Gov. Dennis Daugaard’s bill to extend an expiring law that governs the use of lakes on private land for recreation has passed its first legislative test.

A Senate committee voted 7-2 Thursday to advance the bill. It would move the law’s June sunset to 2021.

The law restored access to nearly 30 specific lakes for public recreation hampered after a 2017 state Supreme Court decision.

It also says lakes on private property are open for recreational use unless a landowner installs signs or buoys closing an area.

Hunter Roberts, a policy adviser to Daugaard, says officials need more time before making a final decision about the law.

Eric Cleveringa, a lobbyist for the South Dakota Wildlife Federation Camo Coalition, says the law violates the public trust doctrine by allowing private control of public water.

