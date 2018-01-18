Facebook Launches 30-City “Community Boost” Program

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) – Facebook is rolling out a 30-city program it promised last year to help small businesses grow and workers gain the digital computer skills needed to find a job.

The company is announcing the first five cities to get a visit from a crew of professionals as part of its Facebook Community Boost program.

Each team will train job seekers on digital and social media skills. Business owners will be offered ways to expand their digital footprint and find new customers. People learning to get online can receive training on digital literacy and online safety.

The Des Moines event is set for June 4-8. Other cities scheduled for March, April and May are St. Louis; Houston; Albuquerque, New Mexico; and Greenville, South Carolina.