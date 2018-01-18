Hy-Vee Turns Grain Belt Beer Viking Purple To Celebrate Playoff Run

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The Vikings are off to the NFC championship game and the Hy-Vee on 49th and Louise Avenue in Sioux Falls is giving you another unique way to celebrate.

Hy-Vee decided to put purple dye into Grain Belt beer to celebrate the Vikings playoff run. You can order at the counter by cup or have them fill one of their growlers.

Tracy Lambert at the wine and spirits section says they have gotten great feedback on social media.

“Got quite a few people that are talking about it on Facebook sharing it with other friends and stuff everybody seems to be pretty excited,” said Lambert.

Hy-Vee says the purple beer is limited and that once it’s gone, it’s gone.