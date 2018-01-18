Minnesota Misses The Shortlist For Amazon’s HQ2

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) – Minnesota has missed the cut in the race to land Amazon’s second headquarters.

The Seattle-based tech giant released its list of 20 finalists on Thursday morning, including major cities like New York, Los Angeles, Denver, Chicago and many more. But Minneapolis and St. Paul weren’t on the list.

Amazon opened a casting call for its business this summer and Minnesota quickly made an offer. But while other states and cities publicized their offerings, Minnesota kept its bid under wraps.

The state of Minnesota handed off its bid to the region’s economic development organization, Greater MSP, which declined to release it. Gov. Mark Dayton had said it was a “modest” bid.

Amazon plans to make its final decision later this year.