NFC Championship Preview

NFC Championship Preview

Some are calling Stefon Diggs miraculous touchdown catch the biggest reception in Minnesota Vikings history. But even he knows that for it to truly be that, the Vikings have to go to Philadelphia and win the NFC Championship and play for a Super Bowl on their home field.

“Take everything with a grain of salt. It’s been fun but I want to get a win this week. I don’t care how we gotta do it or what we gotta do, I just want to win.” Vikings Wideout Stefon Diggs says.

In many ways, the Eagles and Vikings are mirrors of each other. Each team is led by their defense. While the Vikings led the league in total defense with just 275 yards per game allowed, the Eagles were ranked 5th and are stingiest against the run, giving up just 79 yards per game.

“They’ve proven it all year, they’re a tough team offensively and defensively and we’re definitely going to have to prepare.” Vikings Fullback C.J. Ham says.

“It’s the best team that take care of the ball, who doesn’t turn over the ball, field position, time of possession, and all the good things. This is our destiny and we got to capitalize the moment.” Vikings Defensive End Everson Griffen Says.

Not only is each team starting their backup quarterback, Case Keenum and Nick Foles were teammates with the Rams just two years ago.

“It was my first playoff experience and It’s something that I’ve said all year that I learn from every experience that I’m in and I definitely learned a lot from that. I learned a lot from the emotions I felt to how I handled it to how I prepared.” Keenum says.

Philadelphia is one of the toughest places to play and the Vikings have never beaten the Eagles in the postseason, Yet if there’s one resounding lesson from the Minneapolis Miracle….

“We’re going to go out there and fight, give it a 60 minute battle. Whatever it takes. That’s who we are as a team, we’re going to put it all out on the line and we’re going to fight till the last second.” Vikings Offensive Lineman Riley Reiff says.

….It’s history doesn’t always repeat itself!

In Minneapolis, Zach Borg, KDLT Sports.