School Superintendent Gets Probation For Drunken Driving

SERGEANT BLUFF, Iowa (AP) – A northwest Iowa school superintendent has been given six months of probation after pleading guilty to drunken driving.

Court records say 58-year-old Rod Earleywine also was given a deferred judgment at his Dickinson County sentencing last month. Under a deferred judgment, records of his conviction will be expunged if he completes the terms of his probation.

Earleywine was arrested Aug. 5 in Spirit Lake. The records say Earleywine’s blood alcohol level was above the legal limit in two tests.

The president of the Sergeant Bluff-Luton Community School District board has declined to comment about the case. On Thursday the district website still listed Earleywine as superintendent.