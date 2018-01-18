School Superintendent Gets Probation For Drunken Driving

Associated Press
Share This:

SERGEANT BLUFF, Iowa (AP) – A northwest Iowa school superintendent has been given six months of probation after pleading guilty to drunken driving.

Court records say 58-year-old Rod Earleywine also was given a deferred judgment at his Dickinson County sentencing last month. Under a deferred judgment, records of his conviction will be expunged if he completes the terms of his probation.

Earleywine was arrested Aug. 5 in Spirit Lake. The records say Earleywine’s blood alcohol level was above the legal limit in two tests.

The president of the Sergeant Bluff-Luton Community School District board has declined to comment about the case. On Thursday the district website still listed Earleywine as superintendent.

Related Post

Police Say Driver Was Drunk, Speeding At Time Of C...
Sioux Falls Police Look Out For Drunk Driving
Parents Matter Group Hopes To Save Lives With R...
Drunken Driver Crashes Truck Into Sioux Falls Livi...

You Might Also Like