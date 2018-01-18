Scoreboard Thursday, January 18th
NBA
Houston 116, Timberwolves 98
College Wrestling
SDSU 20, Wyoming 18 *Mueller pin
Augustana 27, SMSU 9
H.S. Wrestling
Yankton 37, Huron 36
Potter County 36, Sunshine Bible Academy 24
Miller/Highmore-Harrold 38, Potter County 18
SBA 36, Miller/HH 23
Girls Gymnastics
Madison 141.95, Huron 132.05
*Jenni Giles (M) 37.5 all-around
BOYS BASKETBALL
Aberdeen Roncalli 61, Groton Area 36
Andes Central/Dakota Christian 53, Avon 52
Bon Homme 49, Parkston 31
Bridgewater-Emery 78, Howard 39
Burke/South Central 61, Lyman 54
Canistota 47, Hanson 46
Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 64, Todd County 55
Corsica/Stickney 65, Ethan 58
Custer 52, Newell 51
Edmunds Central 58, Potter County 43
Freeman 73, Menno 64
Freeman Academy/Marion 60, Baltic 46
Ipswich 65, Faulkton 44
Kimball/White Lake 69, Gregory 61
Lead-Deadwood 52, Hill City 50
Madison 67, Dell Rapids 60
Miller 66, Chamberlain 56
Oelrichs 68, New Underwood 29
Pine Ridge 73, Winner 52
Rapid City Christian 52, Bennett County 42
Scotland 72, Marty Indian 70
Sioux Falls Christian 83, Vermillion 73
Sioux Falls Washington 60, Brookings 37
Sturgis Brown 64, Pierre 53
Tripp-Delmont/Armour 59, Mitchell Christian 48
281 Conference Tournament
Seventh Place
Iroquois 58, Sunshine Bible Academy 47
Fifth Place
Hitchcock-Tulare 54, Wessington Springs 37
Third Place
James Valley Christian 67, Highmore-Harrold 56
Championship
Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 53, Wolsey-Wessington 45
Dakota Valley Conference Tournament
Consolation Semifinal
Deubrook 60, Estelline 46
Lake Preston 59, Elkton-Lake Benton 51
Semifinal
Arlington 56, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 38
Colman-Egan 70, Dell Rapids St. Mary 47
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Akron-Westfield, Iowa 46, Elk Point-Jefferson 45
Avon 30, Andes Central/Dakota Christian 29
Baltic 42, Freeman Academy 24
Castlewood 43, DeSmet 37, OT
Chester 48, Viborg-Hurley 45
Clark/Willow Lake 60, Webster 51
Custer 78, Newell 41
Edmunds Central 38, Potter County 36
Freeman 57, Parker 49
Hamlin 61, Milbank 29
Hill City 40, Lead-Deadwood 35
Ipswich 69, Faulkton 66
Langford 51, Aberdeen Christian 20
McLaughlin 62, Mobridge-Pollock 36
Miller 55, Chamberlain 28
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 46, Kimball/White Lake 37
Parkston 49, Bon Homme 23
Pierre 39, Watertown 33
Scotland 48, Marty Indian 41
Sioux Falls Lincoln 51, Brandon Valley 41
Sioux Falls Washington 52, Brookings 34
Standing Rock, N.D. 54, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 44
Tripp-Delmont/Armour 67, Mitchell Christian 26
Warner 62, Wilmot 45
Winner 72, Pine Ridge 58
281 Conference Tournament
Seventh Place
James Valley Christian 63, Iroquois 13
Fifth Place
Sunshine Bible Academy 55, Wessington Springs 33
Third Place
Wolsey-Wessington 39, Highmore-Harrold 38
Championship
Hitchcock-Tulare 44, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 36
Little Moreau Conference Tournament
First Round
Faith 61, Bison 13
Lemmon 59, Harding County 29
Timber Lake 66, Tiospaye Topa 41
Southern Plains Conference Tournament
First Round
Burke/South Central 61, Colome 16
Kadoka Area 67, Stanley County 30
Lyman 57, Gregory 41
White River 59, Jones County 45