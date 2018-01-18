Scoreboard Thursday, January 18th

Scoreboard Thursday, January 18th
NBA

Houston 116, Timberwolves 98

College Wrestling

SDSU 20, Wyoming 18 *Mueller pin
Augustana 27, SMSU 9

H.S. Wrestling

Yankton 37, Huron 36
Potter County 36, Sunshine Bible Academy 24
Miller/Highmore-Harrold 38, Potter County 18
SBA 36, Miller/HH 23

Girls Gymnastics

Madison 141.95, Huron 132.05

*Jenni Giles (M) 37.5 all-around

BOYS BASKETBALL
Aberdeen Roncalli 61, Groton Area 36

Andes Central/Dakota Christian 53, Avon 52

Bon Homme 49, Parkston 31

Bridgewater-Emery 78, Howard 39

Burke/South Central 61, Lyman 54

Canistota 47, Hanson 46

Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 64, Todd County 55

Corsica/Stickney 65, Ethan 58

Custer 52, Newell 51

Edmunds Central 58, Potter County 43

Freeman 73, Menno 64

Freeman Academy/Marion 60, Baltic 46

Ipswich 65, Faulkton 44

Kimball/White Lake 69, Gregory 61

Lead-Deadwood 52, Hill City 50

Madison 67, Dell Rapids 60

Miller 66, Chamberlain 56

Oelrichs 68, New Underwood 29

Pine Ridge 73, Winner 52

Rapid City Christian 52, Bennett County 42

Scotland 72, Marty Indian 70

Sioux Falls Christian 83, Vermillion 73

Sioux Falls Washington 60, Brookings 37

Sturgis Brown 64, Pierre 53

Tripp-Delmont/Armour 59, Mitchell Christian 48

281 Conference Tournament
Seventh Place
Iroquois 58, Sunshine Bible Academy 47

Fifth Place
Hitchcock-Tulare 54, Wessington Springs 37

Third Place
James Valley Christian 67, Highmore-Harrold 56

Championship
Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 53, Wolsey-Wessington 45

Dakota Valley Conference Tournament
Consolation Semifinal
Deubrook 60, Estelline 46

Lake Preston 59, Elkton-Lake Benton 51

Semifinal
Arlington 56, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 38

Colman-Egan 70, Dell Rapids St. Mary 47

GIRLS BASKETBALL
Akron-Westfield, Iowa 46, Elk Point-Jefferson 45

Avon 30, Andes Central/Dakota Christian 29

Baltic 42, Freeman Academy 24

Castlewood 43, DeSmet 37, OT

Chester 48, Viborg-Hurley 45

Clark/Willow Lake 60, Webster 51

Custer 78, Newell 41

Edmunds Central 38, Potter County 36

Freeman 57, Parker 49

Hamlin 61, Milbank 29

Hill City 40, Lead-Deadwood 35

Ipswich 69, Faulkton 66

Langford 51, Aberdeen Christian 20

McLaughlin 62, Mobridge-Pollock 36

Miller 55, Chamberlain 28

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 46, Kimball/White Lake 37

Parkston 49, Bon Homme 23

Pierre 39, Watertown 33

Scotland 48, Marty Indian 41

Sioux Falls Lincoln 51, Brandon Valley 41

Sioux Falls Washington 52, Brookings 34

Standing Rock, N.D. 54, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 44

Tripp-Delmont/Armour 67, Mitchell Christian 26

Warner 62, Wilmot 45

Winner 72, Pine Ridge 58

281 Conference Tournament
Seventh Place
James Valley Christian 63, Iroquois 13

Fifth Place
Sunshine Bible Academy 55, Wessington Springs 33

Third Place
Wolsey-Wessington 39, Highmore-Harrold 38

Championship
Hitchcock-Tulare 44, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 36

Little Moreau Conference Tournament
First Round
Faith 61, Bison 13

Lemmon 59, Harding County 29

Timber Lake 66, Tiospaye Topa 41

Southern Plains Conference Tournament
First Round
Burke/South Central 61, Colome 16

Kadoka Area 67, Stanley County 30

Lyman 57, Gregory 41

White River 59, Jones County 45

 

