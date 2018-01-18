Second Suspect Found Guilty In Baseball Bat Beating Death

Associated Press
HURON, S.D. (AP) – A Beadle County jury has convicted a man of killing another man with a baseball bat in eastern South Dakota last year.

Kevin Krueger was charged with first-degree murder in the May 2017 beating death of 49-year-old Keith Houck at a rural Cavour home.

The jury convicted him after less than two hours of deliberations Wednesday, following a two-day trial. He faces a mandatory sentence of life without parole when he’s sentenced Friday.

His co-defendant, Jose Vega, of Montevideo, Minnesota, pleaded guilty last year to manslaughter for his role in the killing and is serving a 50-year sentence.

