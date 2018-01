Wired Wednesdays: What to Watch for in 2018

From chat-bots to self-driving cars, big changes may be coming, ready or not

That television you just bought, are you aware of how much it is capable of? Or the cars coming onto area lots, what will they soon feature? Will Bushee, Vice-President of the data mining company Bright Planet, co-founder of Code Bootcamp of South Dakota and author of Wired for Coding, offers up the changes he thinks we’ll see in 2018.