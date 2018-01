2nd Ranked Sioux Falls Christian Wins At Top Ranked Madison

Chargers Beat Bulldogs 75-63

MADISON, S.D. — In a potential state championship preview, the 2nd ranked team in Class A prevailed on the road against number one.

Sioux Falls Christian won 75-63 at Madison in boys’ prep basketball action on Friday night. Gavin Schipper led the Chargers with 21 points while Aaron Fiegen paced the Bulldogs with 22 points.

Click on the video viewer for highlights!