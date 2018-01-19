Augie Beats SMSU in NSIC Wrestling

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The Augustana wrestling team improved to 7-2 in duals on the season and moved to 2-0 in NSIC duals with a 27-9 victory over SMSU in the Elmen Center on Thursday night.

The Vikings went young against the Mustangs with half of their starters being underclassmen and only two seniors in the top group. The team did not buckle under the circumstances and picked up the win. The two seniors earned victories to lead the team and the two freshman picked up wins on the big stage.

Freshmen Brayden Curry and Keaten Schorr, each making their dual debuts, put Augustana on the board and gave them the lead. Curry wrestled Brock Buysse to a 4-1 decision at 133 pounds, improving to 14-7 on the season. Schorr, at 141, gave the Vikings the early lead with a strong debut. Schorr came out quick and strong en route to an 18-3 tech fall over Nick Santos.

Oscar Ramirez Jr., at 149, kept it going for the Vikings with a hard fought 5-3 decision over Justin Haneke. Ramirez Jr. improved to 8-1 in duals on the season and gave Augustana an 11-6 lead at the intermission.

Regan Bye kickstarted the Vikings out of the intermission with a 6-0 decision over Kegen Fingalsen at 165. Lukas Poloncic and Aero Amo continued that momentum with a pair of bonus point victories. Poloncic, at 174, picked up an 11-2 major decision over Griffin Osing and Amo, at 184, got a fall in 1:09 against Cole Hennen.

Clayton Wahlstrom outworked Jackson Ryan at 197 pounds to earn a 3-2 decision and the Vikings went on to take the dual 27-9.

The Vikings conclude the weekend with their first road NSIC dual of the season. Augustana travels to Moorhead, Minn. on Saturday, Jan. 20 at 3 p.m. to take on MSU Moorhead.