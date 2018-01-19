Augustana Sweeps Upper Iowa

Women Roll 102-55 While Men Win 86-69

WOMENS’ RECAP

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Five players scoring in double-figures helped the Augustana women’s basketball team to a dominating 102-55 victory over Upper Iowa Friday night inside the Sioux Falls Arena. The victory gave the Vikings (16-1, 12-1 NSIC) their eighth straight victory at home and the 102 points was the most points scored in a game this season.

In a game where Augie never trailed, the Vikings stepped on the gas early and never let up. Halfway through the first quarter, Presley O’Farrell drove to the hoop and connected on a three-point play the old fashioned way. The senior guard from Summit, S.D. finished with 11 points and kept the Vikings first big run going. Paige Peterson’s layup with 3:23 to play in the first quarter gave the Vikings a 17-10 lead and capped Augustana’s 7-0 run.

The Vikings took the 7-0 run and extended it to a 17-2 run to end the first quarter. Peterson found a lane, drove to the hoop, drained a layup and was fouled. Her 3-point play gave Augustana a 27-12 lead. The senior from Jamestown, N.D. native finished the game with 10 points and four rebounds.

A Lynsey Prosser 3-pointer and a Hana Metoxen free-throw concluded a 13-0 run and gave Augie a 50-21 halftime lead.

The Vikings continued to pour it on in the second half. A hannah Mitby layup with 4:50 to go in the game put the Vikings up 88-47, and a Danni Honner 3-pointer and a layup gave the Vikings a 46 point lead.

Logan O’Farrell paced Augustana with a balanced attack as she scored 10 points, corralled 10 rebounds and distributed six assists for the senior’s third double-double of the season.

Presley O’Farrell scored a team-high 15 points, Lynsey Prosser finished with 11 while Metoxen finished with 10 points.

In the victory, Augustana forced 24 Upper Iowa turnovers while turning it over a season-low five times themselves. The Vikings held a 42-2 advantage in points off turnovers.

In the loss, the Peacocks drop to 2-17 overall and 0-13 in conference play.

Augustana returns to action Saturday when they take on Winona State at 4 p.m. inside the Sioux Falls Arena.

MENS’ RECAP

SIOUX FALLS, SD – Eight Vikings scored, five of them in double figures, and John Warren posted his first-career double-double, as the Augustana men pulled away in the second half for an 86-69 win over Upper Iowa on Friday night at the Sioux Falls Arena.

The win boosts the Vikings to 12-7 on the season overall, and to 7-6 in the Northern Sun, while the Peacocks fall to 10-12 overall and to 3-10 in the conference.

Neither team gained much of a footing for the majority of the first half, which saw six lead changes and a pair of ties, until Augustana used a 7-0 spurt to build a 31-23 lead, which drew a timeout from the Upper Iowa bench with 6 minutes, 40 seconds left in the opening half.

The Peacocks answered with seven straight to cut lead to one, but the Vikings scored the next five points for some cushion, before taking a 41-37 lead into the locker room at halftime.

The Vikings quickly built their lead back to eight points to start the second half at 47-39, but the Peacocks answered with an 11-0 run to take a 50-47 lead, their first lead since the 9:15 mark of the first half.

A Jordan Spencer jumper snapped the run, and a Warren triple put the Vikings back in front 52-50 with 14 minutes on the clock, and even though the Peacocks came back to tie the game two more times, they never regained a lead, as the Vikings pulled away down the stretch to secure the win.

Spencer led a balanced Vikings attack with 16 points, adding eight assists and six rebounds. Marcus Asmus pitched in with 14 points and eight rebounds, while both Warren and Adam Dykman finished with 12 points, with Warren also notching career-highs with 10 rebounds and four blocks to complete the game’s only double-double. Jameson Bryan rounded out the Vikings double figure scorers with 10 points.

Dennis Austin III scored a game-high 18 points for the Peacocks, with Carson Parking adding 12, Quentin Blaue 11 and Joe Smoldt 10 points in the loss.

The Vikings look to complete the weekend sweep on Saturday, when they host Winona State in the Sioux Falls Arena at 6 p.m.

NOTES: Saturday’s game marked the 2,187th game in program history … Augustana leads the all-time series with Upper Iowa, 17-6, with a 9-2 advantage at home … the Vikings led at some point in all 19 games this season, and used the same five starters in all 19 games … at least five Vikings scored in double figures for the second time this season (vs. Doane, Nov. 22, 2017) … the win gives Augustana head coach Tom Billeter 380 career wins, 283 of them at Augustana

-Recap Courtesy AU Athletics