Backup Quarterbacks Front & Center In NFC Championship

Keenum & Foles Face Off For Trip To Super Bowl

PHILADELPHIA, PA — If I’d told you at the beginning of the season that Case Keenum and Nick Foles would be battling for a trip to the Super Bowl you’d think I was nuts.

Truth will be stranger than fiction on Sunday when those two lead the Vikings and Eagles into the NFC Championship.

The former St. Louis Ram teammates just two years ago have been squeezed into almost identical spots. Keenum has responded with a nearly all-pro kind of season of more than 4000 yards and 23 touchdowns. Foles has tossed for about 800 yards and five touchdowns to two picks in five games.

Considering how good both defenses are and how adept the Eagles are at forcing turnovers, the winning quarterback won’t have to play like Tom Brady, he’ll just have to make the fewest mistakes.

Kickoff is scheduled for Sunday at 5:40 PM.