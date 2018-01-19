Carson Upset In Quarterfinals Of Lewis Pro-Am Racquetball Tournament

Semifinals Tomorrow, Championship Sunday on Antenna TV

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Quarterfinals of the 40th Lewis Pro-Am Racquetball Tournament featured a stunning upset as top ranked Rocky Carson fell to Alejandro Landa 15-14, 11-15 and 11-4. Elsewhere Alvaro Beltran cruised to victory over Sebastian Franco 15-7 & 15-4.

Click on the video viewer for highlights!

Semifinals are tomorrow with the championships Sunday at 11 AM televised live on our sister station, Antenna TV.