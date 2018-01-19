Citibank Plans New Location in SW Sioux Falls

Sioux Falls, S.D. – Citi announced Friday they have purchased a 19-acre parcel of land in in Southwest Sioux Falls for the location of its new office building. According to officials with Citi, the site is located within the Interstate Crossing Business Park near I-29 and I-229. Construction on the new 150,000 square foot, four story building will start in April and should be completed by the end of 2019.

A ground breaking ceremony is planned for this spring. Back in November, Citibank announced their plans for a new state-of-the-art facility featuring upgraded technology.