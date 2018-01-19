Crowd Gets SDSU Wrestlers Jacked Up In Wyoming Win

SDSU Moves To 8-2 Overall & 3-0 In Big 12

BROOKINGS, S.D. — SDSU wrestling coaching Chris Bono is never short on energy.

And last night saw Bono and his Jackrabbit wrestlers at their peak.

SDSU rallied from 10-0 down to defeat visiting Wyoming 20-18 in front of nearly 2300 at Frost Arena. The moment of the match was Martin Mueller’s pin against Chaz Poulson that helped SDSU tie things and ultimately push the Rabbits to the victory.

It got Bono fired up and it got his team to 8-2 overall and 3-0 in Big 12 duels.

SDSU hosts Northern Iowa Sunday at 2 PM.