Def Leppard, Journey Coming to Sioux Falls

Two legendary rock bands announce stops on North American tour
Carleen Wild
Legendary rock bands Def Leppard and Journey are teaming up for a new North American tour composed of both stadium and arena concerts.

The 58-city tour will be coming to the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center in Sioux Falls on July 18, with tickets ranging from $49.50 to $179.50 and going on sale Feb. 3 at 10 a.m.

The tour, promoted by Live Nation, kicks off on May 21 in Hartford, Connecticut, and will feature complete sets and all-new production from both bands, and an arsenal of their hits such as “Pour Some Sugar on Me,” “Lights,” “Photograph,” “Don’t Stop Believin’,” “Rock of Ages” and “Faithfully.”

 

