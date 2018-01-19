Madison, SFC Boys and Lincoln Girls Win in Thursday Hoops

It was a wild night in high school hoops Thursday. Especially in boys Class “A” where top-ranked and unbeaten Madison needed a late surge in the 4th quarter to win at Dell Rapids 67-60. 4 Bulldogs were in double figures led by Jadon Janke with 16 points. Jeffrey Schuch had 18 for the Quarriers who led by 4 in the final quarter. And at SF Christian the 2nd-ranked Chargers beat Vermillion 83-73 despite 35 points from AJ Plitzuweit for the Tanagers. Mitchell Goodbarry led the Chargers with 23. SFC plays at Madison Friday night in a battle of undefeated teams.

In girls basketball, Danica Kocer hit a trio of 3’s early and the 3rd-ranked Brandon Valley Lynx jumped out to a quick 16-9 lead at the Lincoln Gym. But the 5th-ranked Patriots rallied behind the inspired play of Morgan Hanson who scored 20 points and the Patriots came back to win 51-41.

