O’Gorman Drops Rapid City Central In Doubleheader

Boys Hand Cobblers First Loss 65-49 While Girls Win 45-23

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The O’Gorman Knights swept a basketball doubleheader against visiting Rapid City Central on Friday evening in Sioux Falls. The O’Gorman girls won the first game of the day 45-23 behind 21 points from Emma Ronsiek. In the boys’ game the Knights handed the Cobblers their first loss (11-1) 65-49. Click on the video viewer for highlights!