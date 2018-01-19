Scoreboard Friday, January 19th

Scores for Friday, January 19, 2018
USHL
Stampede 5, Central Illinois 2

NBA G-League
Fort Wayne 131, Skyforce 130

Mens’ College Basketball
Augustana 86, Upper Iowa 69

MSU-Mankato 99, Sioux Falls 82

St. Cloud State 76, Northern State 61

SMSU 79, Concordia-St. Paul 64

Presentation 75, Dakota State 74

Womens’ College Basketball
Augustana 102, Upper Iowa 55

Sioux Falls 74, MSU-Mankato 71

St. Cloud State 61, Northern State 57

Concordia-St. Paul 97, SMSU 94 (*Final in OT)

Presentation 73, Dakota State 69

College Wrestling
SMSU 37, Northern State 6

College Swimming & Diving
SDSU 130, Nebraska-Omaha 113

HS BOYS BASKETBALL
Aberdeen Central 62, Mitchell 30

Brandon Valley 51, Huron 44

Britton-Hecla 61, Deuel 47

Clark/Willow Lake 60, Webster 24

Colome 52, Gayville-Volin 48

Dakota Valley 61, Tri-Valley 42

Douglas 71, Little Wound 67

Edmunds Central 57, Wakpala 53

Faulkton 50, Aberdeen Christian 43

Flandreau 62, McCook Central/Montrose 29

Great Plains Lutheran 65, Iroquois 50

Harrisburg 69, Sioux Falls Washington 59

Herreid/Selby Area 66, Eureka/Bowdle 18

Hot Springs 60, Belle Fourche 35

Hulett, Wyo. 80, Newell 72

Langford 49, Castlewood 47

Lennox 71, Platte-Geddes 32

Leola/Frederick 47, Northwestern 46

Lower Brule 66, Flandreau Indian 58

Milbank Area 52, Hamlin 46

Sioux Falls Christian 75, Madison 63

Sioux Falls O’Gorman 65, Rapid City Central 49

Sioux Falls Roosevelt 64, Rapid City Stevens 62

Sisseton 64, Redfield/Doland 56

Sturgis Brown 74, Spearfish 62

Vermillion 64, Garretson 54

Watertown 50, Pierre 29

Western Christian, Hull, Iowa 71, Tea Area 66

Wilmot 49, Waverly-South Shore 38

Yankton 66, Brookings 38

Fulda 93, Edgerton 59

Jackson County Central 67, Luverne 64

Minneota 65, Lac qui Parle Valley 52

Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 72, MACCRAY 32

Southwest Minnesota Christian 82, Red Rock Central 43

Windom 72, Pipestone 69

Worthington 86, Redwood Valley 71

Spirit Lake 58, Estherville Lincoln Central 22

West Lyon, Inwood 69, Sibley-Ocheyedan 29

West Sioux, Hawarden 88, Clay Central-Everly 47

HS GIRLS BASKETBALL
Aberdeen Central 47, Mitchell 46

Aberdeen Roncalli 56, Groton Area 41

Baltic 30, Viborg-Hurley 29

Belle Fourche 45, Hot Springs 10

Beresford 67, Canton 34

Brandon Valley 60, Huron 52

West Lyon, Inwood 64, Sibley-Ocheyedan 54

West Sioux, Hawarden 56, Clay Central-Everly 26

Brookings 51, Yankton 29

Dakota Valley 50, Tri-Valley 38

Dell Rapids 80, Sioux Valley 65

Deuel 49, Britton-Hecla 29

Ethan 47, Corsica/Stickney 42

Freeman 51, Menno 41

Hanson 72, Canistota 43

Lennox 58, Parkston 31

Little Wound 61, Douglas 45

Madison 70, Sioux Falls Christian 69

McCook Central/Montrose 60, Flandreau 54

Northwestern 54, Leola/Frederick 40

Platte-Geddes 55, Scotland 54

Rapid City Christian 53, Crazy Horse 44

Rapid City Stevens 45, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 30

Red Cloud 66, Bennett County 30

Redfield/Doland 48, Sisseton 43

Sioux Falls O’Gorman 45, Rapid City Central 23

Spearfish 68, Sturgis Brown 64, OT

Vermillion 59, Garretson 24

Wakpala 63, Edmunds Central 59

Western Christian, Hull, Iowa 76, Tea Area 36

Jackson County Central 58, Luverne 54

Pipestone 63, Windom 39

Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 65, Martin County West 49

Dakota Valley Conference Tournament
Consolation Semifinal
Colman-Egan 55, Estelline 25

Dell Rapids St. Mary 47, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 14

Semifinal
Deubrook 53, Lake Preston 51

Elkton-Lake Benton 37, Arlington 32

Little Moreau Conference Tournament
Consolation Semifinal
Harding County 55, Tiospaye Topa 49

McIntosh 44, Bison 12

Semifinal
Faith 63, Dupree 37

Timber Lake 70, Lemmon 47

Southern Plains Conference Tournament
Consolation Semifinal
Jones County 49, Stanley County 41

Semifinal
Kadoka Area 75, White River 68

HS Wrestling
Milbank 57 Todd County 16

Belle Fourche 60 Chyenne Eagle Butte 12

Chamberlain 52 Milbank 12

Douglas 60 Todd County 22

Chamberlain 53 Douglas 24

Belle Fourche 57 Todd County 24

Milbank 66 Cheyenne Eagle Butte 12

