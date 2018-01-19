Scoreboard Friday, January 19th
Scores for Friday, January 19, 2018
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — SCOREBOARD FOR FRIDAY, JANUARY 19TH, 2018
USHL
Stampede 5, Central Illinois 2
NBA G-League
Fort Wayne 131, Skyforce 130
Mens’ College Basketball
Augustana 86, Upper Iowa 69
MSU-Mankato 99, Sioux Falls 82
St. Cloud State 76, Northern State 61
SMSU 79, Concordia-St. Paul 64
Presentation 75, Dakota State 74
Womens’ College Basketball
Augustana 102, Upper Iowa 55
Sioux Falls 74, MSU-Mankato 71
St. Cloud State 61, Northern State 57
Concordia-St. Paul 97, SMSU 94 (*Final in OT)
Presentation 73, Dakota State 69
College Wrestling
SMSU 37, Northern State 6
College Swimming & Diving
SDSU 130, Nebraska-Omaha 113
HS BOYS BASKETBALL
Aberdeen Central 62, Mitchell 30
Brandon Valley 51, Huron 44
Britton-Hecla 61, Deuel 47
Clark/Willow Lake 60, Webster 24
Colome 52, Gayville-Volin 48
Dakota Valley 61, Tri-Valley 42
Douglas 71, Little Wound 67
Edmunds Central 57, Wakpala 53
Faulkton 50, Aberdeen Christian 43
Flandreau 62, McCook Central/Montrose 29
Great Plains Lutheran 65, Iroquois 50
Harrisburg 69, Sioux Falls Washington 59
Herreid/Selby Area 66, Eureka/Bowdle 18
Hot Springs 60, Belle Fourche 35
Hulett, Wyo. 80, Newell 72
Langford 49, Castlewood 47
Lennox 71, Platte-Geddes 32
Leola/Frederick 47, Northwestern 46
Lower Brule 66, Flandreau Indian 58
Milbank Area 52, Hamlin 46
Sioux Falls Christian 75, Madison 63
Sioux Falls O’Gorman 65, Rapid City Central 49
Sioux Falls Roosevelt 64, Rapid City Stevens 62
Sisseton 64, Redfield/Doland 56
Sturgis Brown 74, Spearfish 62
Vermillion 64, Garretson 54
Watertown 50, Pierre 29
Western Christian, Hull, Iowa 71, Tea Area 66
Wilmot 49, Waverly-South Shore 38
Yankton 66, Brookings 38
Fulda 93, Edgerton 59
Jackson County Central 67, Luverne 64
Minneota 65, Lac qui Parle Valley 52
Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 72, MACCRAY 32
Southwest Minnesota Christian 82, Red Rock Central 43
Windom 72, Pipestone 69
Worthington 86, Redwood Valley 71
Spirit Lake 58, Estherville Lincoln Central 22
West Lyon, Inwood 69, Sibley-Ocheyedan 29
West Sioux, Hawarden 88, Clay Central-Everly 47
HS GIRLS BASKETBALL
Aberdeen Central 47, Mitchell 46
Aberdeen Roncalli 56, Groton Area 41
Baltic 30, Viborg-Hurley 29
Belle Fourche 45, Hot Springs 10
Beresford 67, Canton 34
Brandon Valley 60, Huron 52
West Lyon, Inwood 64, Sibley-Ocheyedan 54
West Sioux, Hawarden 56, Clay Central-Everly 26
Brookings 51, Yankton 29
Dakota Valley 50, Tri-Valley 38
Dell Rapids 80, Sioux Valley 65
Deuel 49, Britton-Hecla 29
Ethan 47, Corsica/Stickney 42
Freeman 51, Menno 41
Hanson 72, Canistota 43
Lennox 58, Parkston 31
Little Wound 61, Douglas 45
Madison 70, Sioux Falls Christian 69
McCook Central/Montrose 60, Flandreau 54
Northwestern 54, Leola/Frederick 40
Platte-Geddes 55, Scotland 54
Rapid City Christian 53, Crazy Horse 44
Rapid City Stevens 45, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 30
Red Cloud 66, Bennett County 30
Redfield/Doland 48, Sisseton 43
Sioux Falls O’Gorman 45, Rapid City Central 23
Spearfish 68, Sturgis Brown 64, OT
Vermillion 59, Garretson 24
Wakpala 63, Edmunds Central 59
Western Christian, Hull, Iowa 76, Tea Area 36
Jackson County Central 58, Luverne 54
Pipestone 63, Windom 39
Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 65, Martin County West 49
Dakota Valley Conference Tournament
Consolation Semifinal
Colman-Egan 55, Estelline 25
Dell Rapids St. Mary 47, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 14
Semifinal
Deubrook 53, Lake Preston 51
Elkton-Lake Benton 37, Arlington 32
Little Moreau Conference Tournament
Consolation Semifinal
Harding County 55, Tiospaye Topa 49
McIntosh 44, Bison 12
Semifinal
Faith 63, Dupree 37
Timber Lake 70, Lemmon 47
Southern Plains Conference Tournament
Consolation Semifinal
Jones County 49, Stanley County 41
Semifinal
Kadoka Area 75, White River 68
HS Wrestling
Milbank 57 Todd County 16
Belle Fourche 60 Chyenne Eagle Butte 12
Chamberlain 52 Milbank 12
Douglas 60 Todd County 22
Chamberlain 53 Douglas 24
Belle Fourche 57 Todd County 24
Milbank 66 Cheyenne Eagle Butte 12