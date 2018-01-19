Small Business Spotlight: Cheese World

Local shop helps you celebrate some of the biggest, cheesiest days of the year

January 20 is National Cheese Lover’s Day and there are few places locally with the selection you’ll find at Cheese World in Sioux Falls. Tim Czmowski, co-owner of the business, has worked with cheese since going through the dairy program at South Dakota State University more than 30 years ago. He not only makes cheese and owns and helps operate the store at the corner of 69th and Western, he also is one of the judges (assistant chief judge) in the World Championship Cheese Contest held every year in Madison, Wisconsin.

Tim and his son and co-owner, Mike Czmowski joined us with some of their favorite picks for great cheese for those who may want to try branching out. The duo often have events at the store to introduce patrons to some new tastes and combinations. The next even is January 27. details can be found here.