Three Face Charges in Major Sioux Falls Meth Bust

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Three people are facing drug charges after what police are calling a “major meth bust” in Sioux Falls this week.

Authorities say the bust comes after a four-month-long investigation. In September of last year, authorities say they found hundreds of grams of meth inside the home of 51-year-old Diane Lynn Thomsen’s home on North Cliff Avenue in Sioux Falls.

Police discovered about 275 grams of meth inside her home. Thomsen was arrested in September and released. While the original drug charges were still pending, authorities received another tip that Thomsen was dealing meth again.

This week, police saw a car leaving Thomsen’s home, which was pulled over for a traffic violation. Police say they found 60 grams of meth in the car. The driver, 35-year-old Jessica Marie Bauerle of Sioux Falls is facing charges of distribution of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, paraphernalia and driving with a revoked license.

While Bauerle was seen leaving Thomsen’s home, authorities aren’t confirming if that’s where the meth came from. Police served a search warrant of Thomsen’s home Thursday night. They say Thomsen and 57-year-old Frederick Walter Poland of Sioux Falls were leaving the home. When police stopped them, they found 135 grams of meth and some marijuana in the vehicle.

During a search of Thomsen’s home yesterday, authorities found another 156 grams of meth.

Thomsen is now in custody facing a long list of charges.