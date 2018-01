Tigers Tame Warriors To Stay Unbeaten

HARRISBURG, S.D. — The Harrisburg Tigers are the lone unbeaten boys’ basketball team in AA.

The Tigers rallied to defeat visiting Washington 69-59 on Friday night to improve to 10-0. Chase Altenburg led all scorers with 20 points. Nick Hoyt added 19 and Ace Zorr scored 17. Zach Heins led the Warriors with 17.

