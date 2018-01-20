23-Year-Old Woman Killed in Crash Near Sisseton

Anndrea Anderson
SISSETON, S.D. – One person died and another was seriously injured early Saturday morning in a one-vehicle crash north of Sisseton.

Names of the two people involved are not being released pending notification of families.

A 2007 Ford Crew Cab was southbound on Interstate 29 when the vehicle left the road and eventually rolled.

The 23-year-old female passenger was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene. The male driver, 28, suffered serious non-life threatening injuries and was transported to a Fargo, N.D. hospital.

Neither person was wearing a seatbelt. Charges are pending against the driver.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. Other agencies on scene were the Roberts County Sheriff’s Office and Grant Roberts Ambulance.

