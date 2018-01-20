Augie Men Lose Heartbreaker To Winona

Vikings Fall 84-80

SIOUX FALLS, SD – Three Vikings recorded double-doubles and four scored in double figures, but Winona State hit a dozen 3-pointers in the second half to secure an 84-80 win at the Sioux Falls Arena to spoil Augustana’s hopes of a weekend sweep.

Both teams entered the game with the same 12-7 overall mark and the same 7-6 record in Northern Sun play, so the Vikings fall to 12-8 overall and an even 7-7 in the NSIC, while the Warriors head home with a 13-7 mark, and an 8-6 record in the conference.

The Warriors scored the first eight points of the game, and then added an 8-2 spurt to build an early 16-6 lead midway through the first half, a lead the Vikings trimmed down to 18-13 a few minutes later, before ending the half on a 13-2 run that gave them a 26-24 lead at halftime.

Triples from Steven Schaefer and John Warren gave Augustana the first six points of the second half and a 32-24 lead, only to see the Warriors fire back with and 11-3 run to take a short-lived 38-37 lead, as Schaefer drilled a 3-pointer on the next possession to give the Vikings a 40-38 lead with 15:01 on the clock.

Seven lead changes followed, the last coming at the 3 minute mark, when Winona State’s Mason Domask put the Warriors up for good at 74-73.

Jordan Spencer led four Vikings in double figures with a game-high 25 points, adding 10 assists for his double-double. A night after notching his first-career double-double, Warren picked up his second with 11 each in points and rebounds. Marcus Asmus added 12 each in points and rebounds for his third double-double of the season, while Schaefer rounded out Augie’s double figure scorers with 16 points, all of which came in the second half.

Tommy Gathje led the visitors with 21 points, Caleb Wagner added 17 points and 10 assists for the game’s fourth double-double, while Corey Jeffs pitched in with 13 points and Connor Flack 11 in the win.

The Vikings continue their four game homestand next weekend, with games against Minnesota Duluth on Friday at the Elmen Center, and then return to the Sioux Falls Arena on Saturday to host St. Cloud State.

NOTES: Saturday’s game marked the 2,188th game in program history … Augustana leads the all-time series with Winona State, 15-12, with a 9-3 advantage at home … the Vikings held a lead at some point in all 20 games this season, and used the same five starters in all 20 games … Augustana falls to 11-3 this season when leading at halftime after allowing a season-high 60 second half points … three Vikings posted a double-double for the first time since Dec. 25, 2000, vs. Mount Senario at the Elmen Center … Warren posted his second-career double-double, his first came in a win over Upper Iowa on Friday … Asmus posted his third double-double of the season, the fourth of his career … Spencer notched his fourth double-double of the season, the ninth of his career

