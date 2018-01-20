Augustana Women Run Away From Winona

Vikings Win 91-71

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Connecting on a perfect 7-for-7 from the field, including 4-for-4 from long range, the Augustana women’s basketball team sprinted out of the gates and cruised to a 91-71 win over Winona State Saturday afternoon at the Sioux Falls Arena.

Saturday’s victory marked the ninth consecutive win at home for the Vikings and improves their record to 17-1 overall and 13-1 in the NSIC.

Augie used its sharp shooting to build a 20-5 lead to start the game and led 32-19 after the first quarter. Junior center Shelby Selland drained two early three-pointers, scored eight first quarter points and helped the Vikings shoot 70 percent from the field during the first 12 minutes of action. Selland, a Letcher, S.D native, finished the game with 16 points, six rebounds and four assists. Her four assists matches a career-high.

The Warriors Allie Pickrain hit consecutive 3-pointers in the second quarter and helped spark a 14-2 Winona State run, and cut the Augustana lead to 50-46 at halftime. The Vikings led by as many as 19 points in the first half. Pickrain finished with 22 points, two assists and a rebound.

Augustana matched the Warriors late first half run with an 11-0 run to start the second half and extended it into a 15-3 run to push the Vikings advantage to a 65-49 lead with 3:35 to play in the third quarter. During the run Naomi Rust drained two 3-pointers and finished the contest with a career-high 20 points on 9-of-10 shooting. The Bismark, N.D. native added seven rebounds, three assists and a steal.

After the 11-0 run, Augustana compiled another 8-0 run guided by back-to-back jumpers from Presley O’Farrell and Paige Peterson. Presley O’Farrell, a senior from Summit, S.D. concluded the game with nine points, while Peterson, a senior from Jamestown, N.D., racked up 13 points and five rebounds. She was one of four Vikings to drop 10 or more points in the contest.

Lynsey Prosser drilled three 3-pointers and finished with a season-high 15 points. The unselfish Vikings finished with 28 assists on 34 made baskets and shot 51.5 percent from the field.

Augustana outrebounded the Warriors 40-34, forced 11 turnovers and held Winona State to a 35.9 shooting percentage.

With the loss, the Warriors fall to 13-5 overall and 9-5 in the NSIC.

The Vikings continue their homestand next weekend when they host Minnesota Duluth on Friday, Jan. 26 at 6 p.m. inside the Elmen Center. Augustana returns to the Sioux Falls Arena on Saturday, Jan. 27 for a contest with St. Cloud State at 4 p.m.

-Recap Courtesy AU Athletics