Coyote Men Overpower Omaha

USD Wins 85-71

OMAHA, Neb. – Tyler Hagedorn scored 25 points and grabbed seven rebounds as the South Dakota men’s basketball team topped Omaha 85-71 Saturday night in Omaha, Nebraska.

The Coyotes never trailed in the contest to improve to 17-5 overall and 5-1 in the Summit League. Omaha falls to 7-15 on the season and 2-4 in league action.

Matt Mooney tallied two of his 17 points on the game’s opening basket. After the USD defense forced a turnover, Hagedorn scored the next 14 South Dakota points as the Coyotes built a 16-9 lead.

A 7-0 run late in the first half took a 10-point lead into a commanding 17-point advantage. The run began with a tip-in basket from Nick Fuller and continued with a 3-point basket from Mooney. Fuller scored another two points with 4:19 remaining in the half to give South Dakota a 41-24 lead.

The Coyotes entered halftime with an 18-point lead at 50-32.

The Mavericks cut the deficit to nine points on a JT Gibson 3-point basket with 14:36 remaining in the game but USD answered with a 21-8 run. Trey Burch-Manning, who played most of the game with foul trouble, scored on a layup with 8:16 remaining to give USD a 78-56 lead.

The Coyotes shot 49.2 percent (29-of-59) from the field for the game but struggled to hit a field goal over the final eight minutes of game action. Sinking free throws, the Coyotes closed the game with the 85-71 victory.

Hagedorn scored a game-high 25 points while Mooney tallied 17 points. He is now just two points shy of 1,000 points in a South Dakota uniform. Fuller came off the bench for 16 points on 6-of-8 shooting and grabbed a game-high eight rebounds. The Coyotes sank 21-of-25 free throw attempts including 6-of-7 from Hagedorn and 6-of-8 from Tyler Peterson.

Zach Jackson led Omaha with 18 points and six rebounds as the Mavericks shot 29-of-58 from the field for 50.0 percent.

The Coyotes return home Wednesday night hosting South Dakota State in a South Dakota Corn Showdown Series contest. Tip-off is slated for 7 p.m. inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center. Tickets can be purchased at GoYotes.com/tickets or by calling (605) 677-5959.

-Recap Courtesy USD Athletics